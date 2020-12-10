FIFA FIFPRO Women's World 11: tra le 55 candidate anche le azzurre Gama e Bonansea

La FIFPro, il sindacato internazionale dei calciatori e delle calciatrici, ha annunciato la lista delle 55 giocatrici in lizza per la top 11 dell’anno 2020. Fra le 55 nominate ci sono anche due azzurre come il difensore centrale Sara Gama e l’esterno d’attacco Barbara Bonansea, inserita fra le centrocampiste, entrambe in forza alla Juventus. A rappresentare la Serie A italiana c’è però anche un altro nome, la centrocampista del Milan Vero Boquete. Questa la lista completa divisa per ruoli:

PORTIERI

Friederike Abt (VfL Wolfsburg, Germany)

Nicole Barnhart (Utah Royals, USA)

Laura Benkarth (FC Bayern Munich, Germany)

Ann-Katrin Berger (Chelsea, Germany)

Sarah Bouhaddi (Olympique Lyonnais, France)

Christiane Endler (Paris Saint-Germain, Chile)

Hedvig Lindahl (Atletico Madrid, Sweden)

Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars, USA)

Sandra Panos (FC Barcelona, Spain)

Sari van Veenendaal (PSV, The Netherlands)

DIFENSORI

Millie Bright (Chelsea, England)

Lucy Bronze (Manchester City, England)

Kadeisha Buchanan (Olympique Lyonnais, Canada)

Ellie Carpenter (Olympique Lyonnais, Australia)

Abby Dahlkemper (North Carolina Courage, USA)

Paulina Dudek (Paris Saint-Germain, Poland)

Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns, USA)

Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea, Sweden)

Nilla Fischer (Linkoping, Sweden)

Sara Gama (Juventus, Italy)

Stefanie van der Gragt (Ajax, The Netherlands)

Ali Krieger (Orlando Pride, USA)

Saki Kumagai (Olympique Lyonnais, Japan)

Irene Paredes (Paris Saint-Germain, Spain)

Wendie Renard (Olympique Lyonnais, France)

CENTROCAMPISTI

Barbara Bonansea (Juventus, Italy)

Veronica Boquete (AC Milan, Spain)

Delphine Cascarino (Olympique Lyonnais, France)

Shirley Cruz (OL Reign, Costa Rica)

Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea, Scotland)

Danielle van de Donk (Arsenal, The Netherlands)

Julie Ertz (Chicago Red Stars, USA)

Formiga (Paris Saint-Germain, Brazil)

Caroline Graham-Hansen (FC Barcelona, Norway)

Amandine Henry (Olympique Lyonnais, France)

So-Yun Ji (Chelsea, South-Korea)

Rose Lavelle (Manchester City, USA)

Carli Lloyd (Sky Blue, USA)

Dzsenifer Marozsan (Olympique Lyonnais, Germany)

Kelley O’Hara (Utah Royals, USA)

ATTACCANTI

Kosovare Asllani (Real Madrid, Sweden)

Stina Blackstenius (Goteborg, Sweden)

Tabitha Chawinga (Jiangsu Suning, Malawi)

Cristiane (Santos, Brazil)

Bethany England (Chelsea, England)

Pernille Harder (Chelsea, Denmark)

Tobin Heath (Manchester United, USA)

Ada Hegerberg (Olympique Lyonnais, Norway)

Jennifer Hermoso (FC Barcelona, Spain)

Samantha Kerr (Chelsea, Australia)

Eugenie Le Sommer (Olympique Lyonnais, France)

Lieke Martens (FC Barcelona, The Netherlands)

Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal, The Netherlands)

Christen Press (Manchester United, USA)

Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign, USA)

🚨 ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨@FIFPRO together with @FIFAcom proudly presents the 55 players with most votes for the 2020 FIFA FIFPRO Women's World 11, selected by their fellow professional footballers.

Here's all you need to know 👇https://t.co/bScWwnWATa #FIFAFootballAwards #TheBest pic.twitter.com/2BdVm41YEy

— FIFPRO (@FIFPro) December 10, 2020