FIFA FIFPRO Women's World 11: tra le 55 candidate anche le azzurre Gama e Bonansea

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport
Oggi alle 17:57Calcio femminile
di Tommaso Maschio

La FIFPro, il sindacato internazionale dei calciatori e delle calciatrici, ha annunciato la lista delle 55 giocatrici in lizza per la top 11 dell’anno 2020. Fra le 55 nominate ci sono anche due azzurre come il difensore centrale Sara Gama e l’esterno d’attacco Barbara Bonansea, inserita fra le centrocampiste, entrambe in forza alla Juventus. A rappresentare la Serie A italiana c’è però anche un altro nome, la centrocampista del Milan Vero Boquete. Questa la lista completa divisa per ruoli:

PORTIERI
Friederike Abt (VfL Wolfsburg, Germany)
Nicole Barnhart (Utah Royals, USA)
Laura Benkarth (FC Bayern Munich, Germany)
Ann-Katrin Berger (Chelsea, Germany)
Sarah Bouhaddi (Olympique Lyonnais, France)
Christiane Endler (Paris Saint-Germain, Chile)
Hedvig Lindahl (Atletico Madrid, Sweden)
Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars, USA)
Sandra Panos (FC Barcelona, Spain)
Sari van Veenendaal (PSV, The Netherlands)

DIFENSORI
Millie Bright (Chelsea, England)
Lucy Bronze (Manchester City, England)
Kadeisha Buchanan (Olympique Lyonnais, Canada)
Ellie Carpenter (Olympique Lyonnais, Australia)
Abby Dahlkemper (North Carolina Courage, USA)
Paulina Dudek (Paris Saint-Germain, Poland)
Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns, USA)
Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea, Sweden)
Nilla Fischer (Linkoping, Sweden)
Sara Gama (Juventus, Italy)
Stefanie van der Gragt (Ajax, The Netherlands)
Ali Krieger (Orlando Pride, USA)
Saki Kumagai (Olympique Lyonnais, Japan)
Irene Paredes (Paris Saint-Germain, Spain)
Wendie Renard (Olympique Lyonnais, France)

CENTROCAMPISTI
Barbara Bonansea (Juventus, Italy)
Veronica Boquete (AC Milan, Spain)
Delphine Cascarino (Olympique Lyonnais, France)
Shirley Cruz (OL Reign, Costa Rica)
Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea, Scotland)
Danielle van de Donk (Arsenal, The Netherlands)
Julie Ertz (Chicago Red Stars, USA)
Formiga (Paris Saint-Germain, Brazil)
Caroline Graham-Hansen (FC Barcelona, Norway)
Amandine Henry (Olympique Lyonnais, France)
So-Yun Ji (Chelsea, South-Korea)
Rose Lavelle (Manchester City, USA)
Carli Lloyd (Sky Blue, USA)
Dzsenifer Marozsan (Olympique Lyonnais, Germany)
Kelley O’Hara (Utah Royals, USA)

ATTACCANTI
Kosovare Asllani (Real Madrid, Sweden)
Stina Blackstenius (Goteborg, Sweden)
Tabitha Chawinga (Jiangsu Suning, Malawi)
Cristiane (Santos, Brazil)
Bethany England (Chelsea, England)
Pernille Harder (Chelsea, Denmark)
Tobin Heath (Manchester United, USA)
Ada Hegerberg (Olympique Lyonnais, Norway)
Jennifer Hermoso (FC Barcelona, Spain)
Samantha Kerr (Chelsea, Australia)
Eugenie Le Sommer (Olympique Lyonnais, France)
Lieke Martens (FC Barcelona, The Netherlands)
Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal, The Netherlands)
Christen Press (Manchester United, USA)
Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign, USA)

Editoriale di Luca Marchetti Inter niente Europa, e non è l’unica. Quindi cambia il giudizio? Inter niente Europa, e non è l’unica. Quindi cambia il giudizio?Parla il campo. E il campo è una sentenza durissima per l’Inter:...
