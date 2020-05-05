L'ex Brescia e Verona Paige Williams lascia il calcio. Sarà vigile del fuoco in Inghilterra
L'ex calciatrice di Brescia (con cui vinse Scudetto e Coppa Italia nel 2014/15) e Verona Paige Williams ha deciso di lasciare il calcio giocato ad appena 25 anni per iniziare una nuova vita come vigile del fuoco. “Arriva il momento per me di mettere gli scarpini da parte e iniziare una nuova carriera che in poco tempo mi ha coinvolto totalmente. È stato un processo lungo e duro e non posso che ringraziare la mia famiglia per avermi supportato in quest'ultimo anno in cui ho deciso di allontanarmi dall'unica cosa che abbia mai conosciuto. Ma ora non vedo l'ora di iniziare la mia vita da vigile del fuoco. - continua Williams in un post su Instagram -Il calcio è stato il centro del mio mondo e senza di esso non sarei chi sono oggi. Dalle giovanili del Liverpool passando per l'Everton, il Brescia, il Verona e infine il Birmingham tutte le persone che ho incontrato mi hanno aiutato a diventare una persona migliore”.
Welcome to my new team.....MERSEYSIDE FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE ?ﾟﾚﾨ?ﾟﾏﾽ? - - The times come for me to put my boots to the side and take up a career that in such a short time of being involved has gave me so much fulfilment ? the process has been a long and tough one, with my application....fitness testing.....assessment centre.....final interview!! I can’t thank my family enough for supporting me over what’s not been an easy 12 months deciding to step away from the only thing I’ve ever known ❤️ I can’t thank Loz Chris and Jimmy enough for all the help they gave me to prepare ? I’ve got a hard 15 weeks ahead but I can’t wait!! I feel so lucky to be given this opportunity and can’t wait to experience life as a fire fighter ?￢ﾀﾍ?ﾟﾔﾥ - - I don’t even know where to start in explaining how much football has been the centre of my world since the minute I could walk. Without the experiences I’ve had in football I wouldn’t be the person I am today and I’m so great full for every person I’ve met along the way. From the Liverpool feds, to Everton ladies, Brescia, Verona and finally birmingham, you all helped shape me not only into a better player, but a better person ?
