L'ex Brescia e Verona Paige Williams lascia il calcio. Sarà vigile del fuoco in Inghilterra

L'ex calciatrice di Brescia (con cui vinse Scudetto e Coppa Italia nel 2014/15) e Verona Paige Williams ha deciso di lasciare il calcio giocato ad appena 25 anni per iniziare una nuova vita come vigile del fuoco. “Arriva il momento per me di mettere gli scarpini da parte e iniziare una nuova carriera che in poco tempo mi ha coinvolto totalmente. È stato un processo lungo e duro e non posso che ringraziare la mia famiglia per avermi supportato in quest'ultimo anno in cui ho deciso di allontanarmi dall'unica cosa che abbia mai conosciuto. Ma ora non vedo l'ora di iniziare la mia vita da vigile del fuoco. - continua Williams in un post su Instagram -Il calcio è stato il centro del mio mondo e senza di esso non sarei chi sono oggi. Dalle giovanili del Liverpool passando per l'Everton, il Brescia, il Verona e infine il Birmingham tutte le persone che ho incontrato mi hanno aiutato a diventare una persona migliore”.