Milan Femminile, Hovland lascia il club: "Il mio tempo qua è finito"
Si chiude l'avventura di Stine Hovland, calciatrice norvegese, al Milan. Al comunicarlo, mediante un post su Instagram, lo stesso difensore ormai ex rossonero: "Si è chiuso un anno fantastico in Italia e sono rimasta con tutti questi grandi ricordi.
Ho stretto amicizia vere e ho avuto esperienze che non avrei vissuto altrove.
Sono orgogliosa di aver rappresentato uno dei club più grandi al mondo. È stata una grande sensazione poter indossare la maglia ogni settimana e lottare per i «rossoneri» ❤️🖤.
Ma sento che è tempo per me di andare avanti, il mio tempo con il Milan è finito.
Voglio ringraziare l'intero club e i miei compagni di squadra per aver reso il mio anno in Italia eccezionale. Voglio anche ringraziare i nostri fantastici tifosi, che ci hanno supportato ogni giorno.
Ora è tempo di nuove avventure e di iniziare nuovi capitoli, e auguro a tutti buona fortuna per la prossima stagione.
Una volta Milan, sempre Milan ❤️".
An amazing year in Italy is now over, and I’m left with all these great memories. I made friends for life, and had experiences I would never be without. I’m proud to have represented one of the biggest club in the world. It was a great feeling to be able to put on the jersey every week and fight for the «Rossoneri» ❤️🖤. I feel it’s time for me to move on, so my time with AC Milan has come to an end. I want to thank the whole club and my teammates for making my year in Italy a great one. I also want to thank our fantastic fans, who have been supporting us every day. Now it’s time for new adventures, and making new chapters, and I wish everyone good luck for the next season. One time Milan, always Milan❤️. #forzamilan #sempremilan
