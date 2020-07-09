ufficiale Milan Femminile, Hovland lascia il club: "Il mio tempo qua è finito"

Si chiude l'avventura di Stine Hovland, calciatrice norvegese, al Milan. Al comunicarlo, mediante un post su Instagram, lo stesso difensore ormai ex rossonero: "Si è chiuso un anno fantastico in Italia e sono rimasta con tutti questi grandi ricordi.

Ho stretto amicizia vere e ho avuto esperienze che non avrei vissuto altrove.

Sono orgogliosa di aver rappresentato uno dei club più grandi al mondo. È stata una grande sensazione poter indossare la maglia ogni settimana e lottare per i «rossoneri» ❤️🖤.

Ma sento che è tempo per me di andare avanti, il mio tempo con il Milan è finito.

Voglio ringraziare l'intero club e i miei compagni di squadra per aver reso il mio anno in Italia eccezionale. Voglio anche ringraziare i nostri fantastici tifosi, che ci hanno supportato ogni giorno.

Ora è tempo di nuove avventure e di iniziare nuovi capitoli, e auguro a tutti buona fortuna per la prossima stagione.

Una volta Milan, sempre Milan ❤️".