ufficiale

Tottenham, Alex Morgan saluta la Premier. Dopo cinque presente torna negli USA

Ieri alle 19:04Calcio femminile
di Luca Bargellini

Si chiude con appena cinque presenze in archivio l’avventura al Tottenham di Alex Morgan, stella del calcio femminile USA, approdata lo scorso 12 settembre in Premier League. Il club londinese quest’oggi con una nota ha infatti comunicato che l’attaccante ha preferito far ritorno all’Orlando Pride, formazione della MLS dalla quale era approdato in prestito, anziché concludere la stagione con gli Spurs.

