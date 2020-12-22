Si chiude con appena cinque presenze in archivio l’avventura al Tottenham di Alex Morgan, stella del calcio femminile USA, approdata lo scorso 12 settembre in Premier League. Il club londinese quest’oggi con una nota ha infatti comunicato che l’attaccante ha preferito far ritorno all’Orlando Pride, formazione della MLS dalla quale era approdato in prestito, anziché concludere la stagione con gli Spurs.

We can confirm that @alexmorgan13 will be returning to the United States in the new year after the conclusion of the first half of the @BarclaysFAWSL season.

Everyone at the Club wishes Alex well in the next stage of her career.

🔗 https://t.co/3JqciRBze5#THWFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/cTNtpIZ39K

— Tottenham Hotspur Women (@SpursWomen) December 21, 2020