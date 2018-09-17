Apollon Limassol, Augousti: "Partiamo sfavoriti ma faremo la partita"

Fonte: lalaziosiamonoi.it

© foto di Federico Gaetano

Sofronis Augousti, allenatore dell'Apollon Limassol, ha parlato al termine della vittoria contro il Pafos per 5-1 proiettando la propria attenzione alla sfida d'Europa League contro la Lazio: "Abbiamo iniziato con il piede giusto quest'anno. Devo congratularmi con i giocatori per il buon lavoro svolto sul campo. Per noi però questa partita è finita e stiamo pensando a quella di giovedì (Lazio-Apollon, ndr). Abbiamo dovuto affrontare un avversario composto di tanti nuovi giocatori. Sapevamo che dovevamo avere un buon ritmo sul campo. Dobbiamo fare i conti con tre ottime squadre. Sappiamo che partiamo sfavoriti, ma dobbiamo dimostrare che le differenze sono state ridotte e dobbiamo fare bene in ogni partita".