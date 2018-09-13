Arsenal, Emery: "Col Newcastle fondamentale imporre le nostre idee"

© foto di Panoramic/Insidefoto/Image Sport

Il tecnico dell'Arsenal Unai Emery ha parlato in conferenza stampa prima della sfida contro il Newcastle: "Stiamo seguendo un cammino e abbiamo bisogno di vincere. E' stato fondamentale vincere le ultime due gare e contro il Newcastle vogliamo continuare a migliorare il nostro spirito di squadra, il nostro collettivo e le nostre individualità. Sarà difficile, ma dobbiamo mostrare la nostra personalità in campo ed imporre le nostre idee in campo".