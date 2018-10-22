Arsenal, Lacazette: "Non c'è competizione con Aubameyang"

© foto di Federico Gaetano

L'attaccante dell'Arsenal, Alexandre Lacazette, ha parlato ai microfoni di Sky Sports Uk. "È un'intesa naturale, insieme ci divertiamo, ma allo stesso tempo lavoriamo. Dall'esterno si nota che scherziamo, ma sappiamo quando c'è da lavorare. Amiamo tutti e due il calcio. Per me non c'è concorrenza, se Aubameyang segna 40 gol e andiamo in CL oppure vinciamo qualcosa, non c'è problema. A quel punto non c'è competizione, a parte in allenamento, perché vogliamo tutti e due migliorare".