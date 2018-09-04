Arsenal, Lacazette: "Sto bene qui e lotterò per un posto in squadra"

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Alexander Lacazette, attaccante dell'Arsenal che avrebbe potuto lasciare il club di Londra nel corso del mercato estivo, ha parlato della sua permanenza tra i Gunners: "Non so chi ha messo in giro la voce che potessi lasciare l'Arsenal, ma sono in uno dei migliori club di Londra e sono contento di vestire questa maglia. Sarà sempre complicato entrare tra i titolari ma continuo a lottare giorno dopo giorno per giocare il più possibile. So che non giocherò sempre ma ho voglia di dimostrare all'allenatore che merito un posto in squadra".