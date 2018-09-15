Atletico Madrid, Lucas Hernandez out: è ricoverato in ospedale

© foto di J.M.Colomo

Diego Pablo Simeone contava su soli 16 giocatori per la partita contro l'Eibar, ma dovrà far fronte ad un'assenza dell'ultim'ora: Lucas Hernandez ha trascorso una brutta notte ed è stato ricoverato all'ospedale, pertanto l'Atletico Madrid non lo avrà a disposizione. In principio si pensava fossse un appendicite, ma sono in corso gli esami specifici. A riferirlo è Marca.