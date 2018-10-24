Atletico Madrid, Simeone ammette: "Sono stati superiori"

© foto di Antonello Sammarco/Image Sport

Dopo la sonora sconfitta sul campo del Borussia Dortmund, il tecnico dell’Atletico Madrid Diego Simeone ha parlato in sala stampa: “Sono stati superiori. Abbiamo giocato un buon primo tempo dove non è successo nulla ma è il Borussia ha trovato il gol. Nel secondo tempo siamo partiti molto bene, siamo stati vicini. Ma loro sono stati forti, precisi, veloci e hanno trovato un gol chiaro. Dobbiamo lavorare per migliorare come abbiamo sempre fatto. Ci sono tante giornate. Abbiamo la possibilità di qualificarci”.