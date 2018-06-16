  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK  | RMC SPORT EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
Balotelli, 3 turni di stop a campionato finito: strana decisione della LFP

16.06.2018 00:18 di Ivan Cardia
© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Mario Balotelli croce e delizia. Di sé stesso, del calcio italiano e di quello francese. A Nizza è stato nettamente delizia, e sembra davvero maturato, anche nelle ultime uscite con l'Italia. Ma salterà per squalifica le prime tre giornate della prossima Ligue 1. In maniera molto anomala, la notizia è arriva oggi direttamente dalla LFP: "Già squalificato per una sommatoria di cartellini gialli, dopo le tre ammonizioni ricevute con Strasburgo (35^ giornata), OM (36^ giornata) e Lione (38^ giornata), Mario Balotelli ha ricevuto due turni di stop aggiuntivi dalla Commissione di Disciplina della LFP questo giovedì, visto il suo comportamento contro il Caen (37^ giornata)". Curioso che proprio in quella partita, in cui peraltro siglò una doppietta, Balo non venne neanche ammonito. Una decisione dalla tempistica anomala, che sa anche di accanimento. Non resta da scoprire se, come raccontano le ultime cronache di mercato, Balotelli salterà le prime tre giornate da calciatore dell'Olympique Marsiglia.

EDITORIALE DI: Niccolò Ceccarini

Nainggolan all’Inter si farà. Alisson-Real pista caldissima. Napoli: Politano se esce Callejon. Cancelo e Darmian, la Juve prova il doppio colpo

Nainggolan all’Inter si farà. Alisson-Real pista caldissima. Napoli: Politano se esce Callejon. Cancelo e Darmian, la Juve prova il doppio colpo

Inter, c'è il sì di Aleix Vidal. Ma i nerazzurri chiedono ancora tempo

Inter, c'è il sì di Aleix Vidal. Ma i nerazzurri chiedono ancora tempo Sulla Gazzetta dello Sport vengono raccontati i dettagli della trattativa dell'Inter col Barcellona per Aleix Vidal. L'esterno ha già dato il proprio ok alla destinazione nerazzurra, mentre l'Inter ha chiesto tempo per sistemare le note vicende legate al bilancio e al rientro imposto...
