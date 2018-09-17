Barça, Coutinho: "Girone B difficile, sarà deciso da piccoli dettagli"

© foto di J.M.Colomo

Barcellona, PSV Eindhoven, Tottenham e Inter. Questo il girone B della Champions League, mentre Philippe Coutinho è convinto che non esistano formazioni favorite. Il blaugrana ex interista, riporta Fcinternews.it, ha parlato così in conferenza stampa: "Favoriti? Lo siamo secondo la stampa. In campo siamo 11 contro 11 e tutti vogliamo vincere. Il girone è complesso, sarà deciso dai piccoli dettagli. Dobbiamo stare sempre attenti per non rimanere sorpresi ed essere al cento per cento in ogni partita".