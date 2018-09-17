Barça, Valverde: "PSV buona squadra, servirà attenzione"

© foto di Antonello Sammarco/Image Sport

Alla vigilia della gara di Champions League contro il PSV Eindhoven, il tecnico del Barcellona Ernesto Valverde ha detto in conferenza: "Ossessione Champions per la squadra? Io non sento troppa pressione. Mi piace il fatto che i ragazzi abbiano voglia di fare bene, è una motivazione extra in campo continentale. Il PSV ha una buona squadra, giovane e preparata. Attacca bene gli spazi, soprattutto con alcuni elementi come Lozano. Servirà la massima attenzione da parte nostra", ha detto l'allenatore dei catalani.