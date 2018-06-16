Barcellona, André Gomes verso la Premier: Tottenham in vantaggio

© foto di Federico Gaetano

Secondo il Sun, Tottenham e Wolverhampton sarebbero in vantaggio nella corsa al centrocampista del Barcellona André Gomes. Il portoghese mai protagonista con il club catalano, non rientra nei piani di Valverde per il futuro e potrebbe approdare in Premier League, nonostante gli approcci di alcuni club della Serie A.