Barcellona, Rafinha andrà via: trattativa con il Valencia

Rafinha (26) non rientra più nei piani del Barcellona e, col contratto in scadenza a giugno 2020, è probabile che già quest'estate vada via. Stando a quanto riferito da Mundo Deportivo, il club blaugrana gli ha comunicato di prendere la miglior decisione per la sua carriera. Il fratelli di Thiago Alcantara sta negoziando col Valencia nelle ultime settimana, ad oggi l'unica società che s'è seriamente mossa.