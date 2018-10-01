Batshuayi vuole una rivincita al Chelsea: niente riscatto dal Valencia

© foto di Insidefoto/Image Sport

Michy Batshuayi pensa ancora al Chelsea. Come riporta il Times, l'attaccante belga considera il suo prestito al Valencia solamente come lo step decisivo per poi tornare a Londra e prendersi una bella rivincita. Non sono dello stesso avviso però i murciélagos, che hanno inserito nell'operazione il diritto di riscatto e avranno dunque una stagione intera per far ricredere il loro giocatore, a segno solamente in un'occasione finora in otto presenze.