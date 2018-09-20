Bayern, Hoeness: "Felice per Renato Sanches. Messaggio agli scettici"

© foto di Matteo Gribaudi/Image Sport

Il presidente del Bayern Monaco Uli Hoeness ha parlato a Kicker del successo di ieri sul Benfica e nello specifico della bella prestazione di Renato Sanches: "Mi è piaciuta molto la sua partita e sono felicissimo per lui. Questo secondo me è un messaggio per quegli intenditori che dicevano che il Bayern aveva una rosa corta dopo gli infortuni di Thiago Alcantara e Tolisso".