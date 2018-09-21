  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK  | RMC SPORT EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
Bayern, Kovac: "Thiago sta bene. Ribery-Robben ossessionati dal calcio"

21.09.2018 18:08 di Simone Bernabei  Twitter:    articolo letto 3364 volte
© foto di Matteo Gribaudi/Image Sport

Il tecnico del Bayern Monaco Niko Kovac ha parlato in conferenza stampa in vista della sfida contro lo Schalke 04: "Tutti i giocatori impegnati a Lisbona stanno bene e anche Thiago Alcantara ha svolto tutto l'allenamento col gruppo. Contro lo Schalke vogliamo proseguire sulla strada intrapresa in Champions, mi aspetto una gara aggressiva e intensa. Robben e Ribery? In loro c'è una combinazione di talento e spirito di lavoro. Sono ossessionati in maniera positiva dal calcio. Renato Sanches? Ha fatto benissimo contro il Benfica. Ha ripagato la nostra fiducia e nelle prossime settimane troverà più continuità".
