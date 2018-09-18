Bayern Monaco, James Rodriguez può tornare al Real Madrid

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Potrebbe chiudersi dopo due anni l'avventura di James Rodriguez al Bayern Monaco. Secondo quanto riportato da Kicker, infatti, il colombiano, prelevato dal Real Madrid in prestito oneroso biennale con diritto di riscatto fissato a 42 milioni di euro, potrebbe salutare la Baviera la prossima estate per fare, clamorosamente, ritorno ai Blancos. Rodriguez, infatti, non sarebbe intenzionato a continuare l'avventura in Bundesliga ed essendo ancora legato al Real starebbe valutando seriamente un ritorno al Bernabeu.