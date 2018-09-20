Bayern Monaco, Kovac: "Renato Sanches ha uno stile simile a Matthaus"

© foto di Matteo Gribaudi/Image Sport

Il Bayern Monaco ha vinto 2-0 in Champions contro il Benfica. E Renato Sanches, autore di un gol, è stato uno dei migliori in campo. "Renato ha una tecnica eccezionalmente buona - ha detto il tecnico dei bavaresi Niko Kovac - ha una gran velocità e in mezzo al campo ha un'ottima percezione del gioco, con uno stile simile a quello di Lothar Matthaus"