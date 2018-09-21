Betis, Setien: "Il Milan lo ha dimostrato. In Europa League è sempre dura"

© foto di J.M.Colomo

Il tecnico del Betis Quique Setien ha parlato dopo il pareggio per 0-0 contro l'Olympiacos di ieri: "Abbiamo dimostrato di essere superiori all'Olympiacos, ma la mia valutazione non cambia: qualificarci sarà molto difficile. Il Milan per esempio ha trovato difficoltà a battere il Dudelange perché tutte le partite sono complicate. In più per molti di noi, me compreso, è la prima volta in Europa".