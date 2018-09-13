Buffon riserva? Tuchel chiarisce: “Mai detto che Areola è il n° 1 adesso”

“La decisione non è definitiva. Ho detto ad Alphonse che è in pole position per essere numero uno”. Così Thomas Tuchel ha parlato qualche giorno fa in merito al dualismo tra i pali del Paris Saint-Germain, con Alphonse Areola che lotta per un posto con Gianluigi Buffon. Il tecnico del club francese, quest'oggi, ha chiarito le sue ultime dichiarazioni: “Per essere precisi, ho detto che ho parlato con Alphonse prima che arrivasse Buffon e che gli dissi che era il numero 1. Ma da allora, abbiamo messo sotto contratto Gigi e la situazione è diversa perché Gigi è Gigi. Dovremo essere intelligenti e trovare una soluzione per entrambi. Areola non diventerà un grande portiere nonostante Gigi ma grazie a Gigi. Dobbiamo abituarci al fatto che non esiste il numero 1A, numero 1B". Intanto, contro Saint-Etienne e Liverpool (dove l'ex numero 1 della Juventus e della nazionale italiana è squalificato), toccherà ancora al portiere francese.