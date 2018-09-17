Carrasco non dimentica l'Atl.Madrid: "Merita di vincere la Champions"

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Ha lasciato l'Atletico Madrid a febbraio per la Cina. Ma Yannick Carrasco (25) non ha dimenticato i colchoneros e, attraverso Radio Marca, ha così parlato dei biancorossi: "Simeone ha una buona squadra in Europa, è sempre difficile vincere nelle coppe ma l'Atletico ha un gruppo abituato a giocare gare difficili. Può arrivare in finale e, grazie al lavoro, merita di vincere una Champions", ha detto il centrocampista in forza al Dalian Yifang.