Carrera assicura: "Voglio continuare ad allenare lo Spartak Mosca"

, "I read so many newspaper articles, but the truth is only one: at Spartak I feel at home, I have another year of contract and I WANT to continue to be the coach and win with Spartak🔴⚪️🔴⚪️🔴⚪ ️

