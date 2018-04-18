Chelsea, Conte: "Domani Emerson Palmieri dal 1'. Vogliamo due vittorie"

© foto di Insidefoto/Image Sport

L'allenatore del Chelsea Antonio Conte ha parlato in conferenza stampa in vista della gara di domani col Burnley: "Domani Emerson Palmieri partirà titolare. Credo che sia pronto sia a livello tattico che fisico per affrontare il Burnley. Alonso? La FA lo ha squalificato, ma abbiamo fino a stasera per fare ricorso. Non voglio commentare quanto accaduto adesso, preferisco aspettare e vedere cosa succederà. Ci aspettano due partite importanti, quella in campionato col Burnley e la semifinale di FA Cup col Southampton. Dobbiamo vincerle e fare il meglio in entrambe le competizioni". La gara di domani potrebbe così significare la prima presenza dal 1' dell'ex Roma Emerson Palmieri in Premier League.