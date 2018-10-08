Chelsea, Hazard: "Sogno di giocare nel Real Madrid fin da bambino"

© foto di Imago/Image Sport

Intervistato da Sky Sport, il trequartista del Chelsea Eden Hazard è tornato a parlare del suo sogno nel cassetto: giocare nel Real Madrid. Queste le sue parole: "Non voglio lasciare il Chelsea come ha fatto Courtois, voglio fare qualcosa di buono per me, ma anche per il club. I Blues mi hanno dato tutto. Non voglio dire che firmerò un nuovo accordo se poi non lo firmerò, vedremo. Quando mi sveglio la mattina a volte penso di restare, altre di andarmene. Ho 27 anni e devo decidere il mio futuro. Non posso mentire, da bambino ho sempre sognato di giocare nel Real Madrid".