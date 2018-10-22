Chelsea-Hazard: un fan ha speso 7mila sterline per uno striscione

In casa Chelsea sono tutti al lavoro per la permanenza di Eden Hazard, anche i tifosi. Come riporta il tabloid 'The Sun' dietro allo striscione esposto sabato a Stamford Bridge in occasione di Chelsea-Manchester United, a favore della permanenza del numero 10 belga, c'è un tifoso che ha sborsato ben settemila sterline. Il sostenitore dei blues non ha voluto svelare la sua identità.

Eden Hazard Banner, the guy who payed £7,000 for this deserves to meet Eden Himself.

Should’ve won today, but I’ll take a draw over nothing. pic.twitter.com/yELKIlpKWp

— Pys (@CFCPys) 20 ottobre 2018