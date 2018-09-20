Chelsea, Sarri: "Felice per la vittoria, però dovevamo chiudere la gara"

© foto di Matteo Gribaudi/Image Sport

Vittoria di misura per il Chelsea di Sarri a Salonicco contro il PAOK. Al termine del match, Maurizio Sarri ha parlato ai microfoni di Sky Sport: "Sono contento per i tre punti e per la prestazione. Non sono contento del risultato perchè abbiamo avuto tante occasioni per fare più gol e non l'abbiamo fatto. Quando si deve uccidere la partita va fatto. Credo che possiamo migliorare nelle prestazioni, possiamo migliorare nell'essere più cinici".

Avete giocato con un undici titolare forte. Pensi che potrai fare diversi cambi nel corso della stagione?

"Dipende dalle situazioni, dai momenti. Ma durante la stagione tanti giovani giocheranno".