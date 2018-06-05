Cillessen: "Arsenal e Liverpool ottimi club, ma il Barça non mi vende"

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Jasper Cillessen, portiere del Barcellona, ha parlato così del suo futuro ai microfoni di Fox Sports: "Credo di aver giocato bene quando ho avuto spazio in Copa del Rey. Devo aspettare il mio momento con pazienza, l'unica cosa che so è che il Barcellona non vuole vendermi. Arsenal e Liverpool su di me? Sono due buone squadre, ma devo accettare la decisione dei blaugrana perché ho firmato un contratto di cinque anni".