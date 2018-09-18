City, Laporte: "L'assenza di Guardiola non peserà. Arteta ottimo"

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Assieme a Mikel Arteta, allenatore in seconda del Manchester City, alla viglia del match di Champions League contro l'Olympique Lione di domani ha preso la parola Aymeric Laporte, centrale francese arrivato lo scorso anno in Premier League dall'Atlethic Bilbao. "Prima di tutto - racconta il classe 1994 - sono molto felice di poter giocare gare come quella di domani con il Manchester City. Al tempo stesso, però, non sono soddisfatto perché voglio lavorare per mantenere sempre il posto in squadra. L'Olympique Lione? Abbiamo studiato bene il loro modo di giocare e lo conosciamo bene. L'assenza di Guardiola in panchina (squalificato, ndr)? Sappiamo cosa dobbiamo fare. Avremo Arteta a bordocampo che lavora con noi ogni giorno. E' un grande allenatore".