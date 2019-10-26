City, out Rodri e Zinchenko. Guardiola: "Ma a gennaio niente acquisti"

© foto di Imago/Image Sport

Un mese di stop per Rodri, circa sei settimane per Zinchenko. Il manager del Manchester City Pep Guardiola, in questa fase della stagione, dovrà fare i conti anche con un paio di infortuni che preoccupano non poco il manager catalano: "Da questo punto di vista - ha detto - siamo in un periodo negativo. Sono un po' preoccupato perché in alcune posizioni non abbiamo abbastanza calciatori".

Nonostante ciò, per Guardiola il City a gennaio non acquisterà nuovi calciatori. Né venderà chi è in rosa: "Non abbiamo bisogno di giocatori per sei mesi, ma per un progetto a lungo periodo - ha dichiarato -. Non penso che a gennaio compreremo".