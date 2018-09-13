City, si discute rinnovo con Silva. Non è detto che arrivi la fumata bianca

© foto di Imago/Image Sport

In forza al Manchester City dal 2010, David Silva (32) è tornato sul trasferimento ai citizens. "Il City mi voleva dal gennaio precedente, mi hanno chiamato per chiedermi la disponibilità a salutare il Valencia ma ho deciso di restare al Mestalla fino all'estate", ha detto alla stampa britannica. Sulle tracce del calciatore c'erano anche Barcellona e Real Madrid. Intanto per David Silva si parla di rinnovo contrattuale: l'attuale accordo scade nel 2020, ma il calciatore potrebbe decidere di tentare una nuova esperienza dopo dieci anni vissuti con la casacca dei citizens.