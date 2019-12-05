  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
Crisi Arsenal, Bellerin sconsolato: "Diamo tutto ma alla fine perdiamo"

05.12.2019 23:34 di Marco Conterio  Twitter:    articolo letto 1287 volte
© foto di Daniele Mascolo/PhotoViews

Ai microfoni di Amazon, parla il terzino dell'Arsenal Hector Bellerin, reduce dal ko a sorpresa contro il Brighton. "Non so che dire. Sembra che tutto quel che facciamo non riesca. Diamo tutto, creiamo, difendiamo bene ma va tutto storto. Sono senza parole. Ognuno dà il 100%, vogliamo sempre dare il meglio ma siamo senza energie. E' difficile ora ma sono certo che i risultati arriveranno".
