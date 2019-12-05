Crisi Arsenal: Ljungberg ko dopo l'esonero di Emery, 2-1 dal Brighton

Male la prima per Freddie Ljungberg sulla panchina dell'Arsenal. Lo svedese, subentrato all'esonerato David Moyes, ha perso la prima da tecnico dei professionisti contro il Brighton. Un ko clamoroso perché maturato all'Emirates Stadium, in casa, per 2-1. Dopo il vantaggio Seagulls con Webster, pari al 50' con Lacazette ma all'80 il francese Maupay ha deciso la gara.