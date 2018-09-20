Europa League, i finali: Marsiglia k.o. in casa. Vincono Chelsea e Siviglia

© foto di Federico De Luca

Sono terminate le sfide delle 18.55 valide per la prima giornata della fase a gironi dell'Europa League. Ecco i risultati: oltre a quella della Lazio, spiccano le vittorie di Besiktas, Eintracht (in 10 sul campo del Marsiglia), Siviglia e Chelsea, mentre il Villarreal pareggia coi Rangers, così come la Dinamo Kiev, raggiunta nel finale dall'Astana.

Akhisar Belediye-Krasnodar 0-1: 26' Claesson

Besiktas-Sarpsporg 08 3-1: 51' Babel, 69' Roco, 82' Lens, 94' Zachariassen (SAR)

Dinamo Kiev-Astana 2-2: 11' Tsygankov, 21' Anicic (AST), 47' p.t. Garmash, 95' Murtazayev (AST)

Genk-Malmoe 2-0: 37' Trossard, 71' Samatta

Lazio-Apollon Limassol 2-1: 14' Luis Alberto, 84' (rig.) Immobile, 87' Zelaya (APO)

Olymique Marsiglia-Eintracht Francoforte 1-2: 3' Ocampos, 52' Torro (EIN), 89' Jovic (EIN)

MOL Vidi-BATE 0-2: 27' Tuominen, 85' Filipenko

PAOK-Chelsea 0-1: 7' Willian

Rapid Vienna-Spartak Mosca 2-0: 50' Timifoeev (aut.), 68' Murg

Rennes-Jablonec 2-1: 31' Sarr, 45' Travnik (JAB), 90' (rig.) Ben Arfa

Siviglia-Standard Liegi 5-1: 8' e 74' (rig.) Banega, 39' Djenepo (STL), 41' Vazquez, 49' e 70' Ben Yedder

Villarreal-Glasgow Rangers 2-2: 1' Bacca, 67' Arfield (RAN), 69' Moreno, 76' Lafferty (RAN)