Everton, Moyes in pole ma i tifosi dicono no. E spunta Vitor Pereira

© foto di Imago/Image Sport

L'Everton alla ricerca di un nuovo tecnico in tempi rapidi, come comunicato dal club. Dopo l'esonero di Marco Sala, la società è alle prese con la nomina del successore, e il principale indiziato pare essere David Moyes, già alla guida del club dal 2002 al 2013. Questo rumors, però, non è stato ben accolto dalla maggioranza della tifoseria, come ha fatto sapere la BBC nel proprio sito: si dovrà quindi ora vedere se l'azionista di maggioranza Farhad Moshiri e i suoi colleghi del CdA daranno ascolto alla piazza od opteranno comunque per il ritorno. Per questo, racconta Sky Sports UK, la dirigenza sta valutando le alternative: su tutte Vitor Pereira, manager portoghese dello Shanghai SIPG.