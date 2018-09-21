Everton, Silva sfida l'Arsenal: "Sarà durissima ma possiamo vincere"

Marco Silva, manager dell'Everton, si prepara alla durissima sfida contro l'Arsenal in Premier Leaague. "E' una gara in più per continuare nel nostro percorso. Sarà dura, dovremo giocare al top contro una squadra come i Gunners. Chiaramente non sarà facile, è sempre difficile soprattutto in casa dell'Arsenal. Voglio vedere i miei ragazzi a questo livello, se ci riusciremo potremo fare risultato a Londra".