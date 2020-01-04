FA Cup, i risultati del 3° turno: Brighton e Aston Villa fuori, replay Watford

© foto di Federico De Luca
|
Pomeriggio di FA Cup nel calcio inglese. Si gioca il terzo turno e da poco sono terminate altre nove partite in programma per oggi. Ricordando che in caso di parità ci sarà il replay a campi invertiti, di seguito risultati e marcatori.
Brentford-Stoke City 1-0 - 43' Marcondes
Brighton-Sheffield Wednesday 0-1 - 65' Reach
Cardiff-Carlisle 2-2 - 12' Bridge (CARL), 45' McKirdy (CARL), 50' Paterson (CARD), 55' Whyte (CARD)
Fulham-Aston Villa 2-1 - 54' Knockaert (F), 63' El-Ghazi (A), 74' Arter (F)
Oxford United-Hartlepool 4-1 - 9' Kitching (H), 51' Hall (O), 66' Baptiste (O), 84' Fosu (O), 87' Taylor (O)
Preston-Norwich 2-4 - 2', 38', 61' Idah (N), 28' Hernandez (N), 48' Bodin (P), 84' Harrop (P)
Reading-Blackpool 2-2 - 28' Delfouneso (B), 57' Baldock (R), 60' Gnanduillet (B), 66' Loader (R)
Southampton-Huddersfield 2-0 - 47' Smallbone, 87' Vokins
Watford-Tranmere 3-3 - 12' Dele-Bashiru (W), 14' Chalobah (W), 34' Pereyra (W), 65' Kenning (T), 78' Monthe (T), 87' Mullin (T)
Il programma del 3° turno:
Oggi ore 18:30
Bournemouth-Luton Town
Fleetwood Town-Portsmouth
Leicester City-Wigan Athletic
Manchester City-Port Vale
Wolverhampton-Manchester United
Domani ore 15:
Bristol Rovers-Coventry City
Burton Albion-Northampton Town
Charlton-West Bromwich
Chelsea-Nottingham Forest
Crewe Alexandra-Barnsley
Crystal Palace-Derby County
Middlesbrough-Tottenham
Queens Park Rangers-Swansea City
Sheffield United-Fylde
Domenica ore 17:
Liverpool-Everton
Gillingham-West Ham
Lunedì ore 20:55:
Arsenal-Leeds United