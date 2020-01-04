  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
TUTTOmercatoWEB.com: notizie di calcio e calciomercato
atalanta
bologna
brescia
cagliari
fiorentina
genoa
hellasverona
inter
juventus
lazio
lecce
milan
napoli
parma
roma
sampdoria
sassuolo
spal
torino
udinese
 
HOME
SONDAGGIO
Come andrà la nuova avventura di Ibrahimovic al Milan?
  Con lui il Milan farà una storica rimonta: sarà Champions
  Andrà in doppia cifra e il Milan in Europa League
  Supererà i 10 gol ma il Milan non risalirà la china
  Sarà una delusione totale: scarso rendimento suo e del club

[ Risultati sondaggio ]
La Giovane Italia
Europa

FA Cup, i risultati del 3° turno: Brighton e Aston Villa fuori, replay Watford

04.01.2020 18:34 di Pierpaolo Matrone  Twitter:    articolo letto 2143 volte
© foto di Federico De Luca

Pomeriggio di FA Cup nel calcio inglese. Si gioca il terzo turno e da poco sono terminate altre nove partite in programma per oggi. Ricordando che in caso di parità ci sarà il replay a campi invertiti, di seguito risultati e marcatori.

Brentford-Stoke City 1-0 - 43' Marcondes
Brighton-Sheffield Wednesday 0-1 - 65' Reach
Cardiff-Carlisle 2-2 - 12' Bridge (CARL), 45' McKirdy (CARL), 50' Paterson (CARD), 55' Whyte (CARD)
Fulham-Aston Villa 2-1 - 54' Knockaert (F), 63' El-Ghazi (A), 74' Arter (F)
Oxford United-Hartlepool 4-1 - 9' Kitching (H), 51' Hall (O), 66' Baptiste (O), 84' Fosu (O), 87' Taylor (O)
Preston-Norwich 2-4 - 2', 38', 61' Idah (N), 28' Hernandez (N), 48' Bodin (P), 84' Harrop (P)
Reading-Blackpool 2-2 - 28' Delfouneso (B), 57' Baldock (R), 60' Gnanduillet (B), 66' Loader (R)
Southampton-Huddersfield 2-0 - 47' Smallbone, 87' Vokins
Watford-Tranmere 3-3 - 12' Dele-Bashiru (W), 14' Chalobah (W), 34' Pereyra (W), 65' Kenning (T), 78' Monthe (T), 87' Mullin (T)

Il programma del 3° turno:
Oggi ore 18:30
Bournemouth-Luton Town
Fleetwood Town-Portsmouth
Leicester City-Wigan Athletic
Manchester City-Port Vale
Wolverhampton-Manchester United
Domani ore 15:
Bristol Rovers-Coventry City
Burton Albion-Northampton Town
Charlton-West Bromwich
Chelsea-Nottingham Forest
Crewe Alexandra-Barnsley
Crystal Palace-Derby County
Middlesbrough-Tottenham
Queens Park Rangers-Swansea City
Sheffield United-Fylde
Domenica ore 17:
Liverpool-Everton
Gillingham-West Ham
Lunedì ore 20:55:
Arsenal-Leeds United
ARTICOLI CORRELATI
Stampa la notizia

TUTTOmercatoWEB.com - il sito di calciomercato aggiornato 24 ore su 24

Altre notizie Europa

EDITORIALE DI: Niccolò Ceccarini

Inter, Eriksen un sogno per l’estate, ora tutto su Vidal. Milan, entro 10 giorni il futuro di Piatek. Roma su Politano se parte Under. Napoli-Lobotka ci siamo, Koutris una delle ipotesi per la fascia sinistra

Inter, Eriksen un sogno per l’estate, ora tutto su Vidal. Milan, entro 10 giorni il futuro di Piatek. Roma su Politano se parte Under. Napoli-Lobotka ci siamo, Koutris una delle ipotesi per la fascia sinistra

Primo piano

TMW - Genoa, trattativa per la risoluzione di Thiago Motta

TMW - Genoa, trattativa per la risoluzione di Thiago Motta Thiago Motta e il Genoa, lavori in corso per la risoluzione del contratto. Contatti tra l’ad Zarbano e Alessandro Canovi per arrivare ad una buona soluzione entro qualche giorno. Il Genoa e Thiago Motta, dopo l’esonero, potrebbero dirsi addio anche contrattualmente...
   Editore: TC&C srl web content publisher since 1994 Partita IVA 01488100510   

MEDIA PARTNERS  | NEWS TICKER  | MOBILE  | RSS  | VERSIONE MOBILE

Tutti i diritti riservati - Testata giornalistica Aut.Trib.di Arezzo n° 13/05 del 10/11/2005 - Direttore Responsabile: Michele Criscitiello
Privacy Policy - Iscritto al Registro Operatori di Comunicazione al n° 18246
Copyright © 2000-2020 - TUTTOmercatoWEB.com ® - Aut. Lega Calcio Serie A e Serie B num. 53