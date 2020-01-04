FA Cup, i risultati del 3° turno: Brighton e Aston Villa fuori, replay Watford

© foto di Federico De Luca

Pomeriggio di FA Cup nel calcio inglese. Si gioca il terzo turno e da poco sono terminate altre nove partite in programma per oggi. Ricordando che in caso di parità ci sarà il replay a campi invertiti, di seguito risultati e marcatori.

Brentford-Stoke City 1-0 - 43' Marcondes

Brighton-Sheffield Wednesday 0-1 - 65' Reach

Cardiff-Carlisle 2-2 - 12' Bridge (CARL), 45' McKirdy (CARL), 50' Paterson (CARD), 55' Whyte (CARD)

Fulham-Aston Villa 2-1 - 54' Knockaert (F), 63' El-Ghazi (A), 74' Arter (F)

Oxford United-Hartlepool 4-1 - 9' Kitching (H), 51' Hall (O), 66' Baptiste (O), 84' Fosu (O), 87' Taylor (O)

Preston-Norwich 2-4 - 2', 38', 61' Idah (N), 28' Hernandez (N), 48' Bodin (P), 84' Harrop (P)

Reading-Blackpool 2-2 - 28' Delfouneso (B), 57' Baldock (R), 60' Gnanduillet (B), 66' Loader (R)

Southampton-Huddersfield 2-0 - 47' Smallbone, 87' Vokins

Watford-Tranmere 3-3 - 12' Dele-Bashiru (W), 14' Chalobah (W), 34' Pereyra (W), 65' Kenning (T), 78' Monthe (T), 87' Mullin (T)

Il programma del 3° turno:

Oggi ore 18:30

Bournemouth-Luton Town

Fleetwood Town-Portsmouth

Leicester City-Wigan Athletic

Manchester City-Port Vale

Wolverhampton-Manchester United

Domani ore 15:

Bristol Rovers-Coventry City

Burton Albion-Northampton Town

Charlton-West Bromwich

Chelsea-Nottingham Forest

Crewe Alexandra-Barnsley

Crystal Palace-Derby County

Middlesbrough-Tottenham

Queens Park Rangers-Swansea City

Sheffield United-Fylde

Domenica ore 17:

Liverpool-Everton

Gillingham-West Ham

Lunedì ore 20:55:

Arsenal-Leeds United