Gioco di parole del Mirror Sport: "Lambs 1 Lyons 2"

© foto di Imago/Image Sport

Gioco di parole del Mirror Sport in prima pagina in relazione al ko interno del Manchester City contro il Lione in casa: “Lambs 1 Lyons 2”, il titolo scelto, letteralmente “Agnelli 1 Leoni 2” con riferimento all'arrendevolezza dei Citizens. Tutto facile invece per il Manchester United contro lo Young Boys, con Pogba che ha allontanato le voci su una sua condizione fisica non ottimale.