Griezmann: "No al Barça perché l'Atl.Madrid è un grande club"

Antoine Griezmann spiega il motivo del suo rifiuto al Barcellona. L'attaccante francese, campione del mondo in carica con la sua nazionale, ha detto attraverso le colonne di As: "Ho detto no al Barça perché l'Atletico è un grande club, ma anche per Simeone e per i miei compagni. Ho fiducia nelle loro qualità, siamo una grande squadra", le sue parole.