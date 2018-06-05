  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK  | RMC SPORT EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
Europa

Gudjohnsen difende Guardiola: "Non so da dove vengano accuse Touré"

05.06.2018 21:11 di Giacomo Iacobellis  Twitter:    articolo letto 4280 volte
© foto di Imago/Image Sport

Eider Gudjohnsen difende Guardiola dopo le accuse da parte di Yaya Touré. "Quando eravamo al Barcellona non mi sono accorto di nessun problema - ha raccontato al Sun l'ex attaccante islandese -. Magari c'è qualche disputa in corso tra Pep e Yaya, ma sinceramente non so da dove siano uscite queste accuse".
