Gudjohnsen difende Guardiola: "Non so da dove vengano accuse Touré"

© foto di Imago/Image Sport

Eider Gudjohnsen difende Guardiola dopo le accuse da parte di Yaya Touré. "Quando eravamo al Barcellona non mi sono accorto di nessun problema - ha raccontato al Sun l'ex attaccante islandese -. Magari c'è qualche disputa in corso tra Pep e Yaya, ma sinceramente non so da dove siano uscite queste accuse".