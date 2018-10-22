Eurorivali - Betis, mai un gol nei primi 45'. Gli unici nell'Europa che conta

© foto di J.M.Colomo

Se al Milan si piange dopo il derby perso, in casa Betis non si ride di certo. Una campagna acquisti ambiziosa che sta portando fin qui a risultati deludenti. Nell'ultimo turno contro il modesto Valladolid è arrivato un clamoroso ko interno. E un dato allarmante: la squadra continua a faticare terribilmente nella finalizzazione. Solo 5 gol segnati in campionato, i peggiori della Liga. E tutti nei secondi tempim allargando il discorso anche all'Europa League. È l'unica squadra dei migliori 5 campionati d'Europa a non aver fin qui fatto un gol nel primo tempo.

Ultime cinque partite

Girona-Betis 0-1 (Loren Moron)

Betis-Leganés 1-0 (Loren Moron)

Betis-Dudelange 3-0 (Sanabria, Lo Celso, Tello)

Atlético Madrid-Betis 1-0

Betis-Valladolid 0-1

Posizione in campionato: 9°