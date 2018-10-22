Eurorivali - Dudelange in risalita. Grazie a Ibrahimovic

Recupera posizioni il Dudelange, partito malissimo e con alcune partite rinviate per permettere alla squadra di preparare al meglio l'Europa League. La squadra è attualmente quarta in classifica a tre punti dallo Jeunesse d'Esch. Spicca nelle ultime settimane il nome di Sanel Ibrahimovic. Nessuna parentela con Zlatan, in comune solo le origini bosniache. 31 anni il 24 novembre, in Lussemburgo è uno dei top players: capocannoniere in tre edizioni del campionato è stato eletto nel 2014 miglior giocatore del Lussemburgo.

Ultime cinque partite

Fola Esch-Dudelange 1-2 (Sanel Ibrahimovic, Turpel rig.)

Dudelange-Petange 6-1 (Turpel 2, Sinani, Sanel Ibrahimovic 2, Pokar)

Betis-Dudelange 3-0

Racing-Dudelange 1-1 (Couturier)

Dudelange-Progrès Niedercorn 4-1

Posizione in campionato: 4°