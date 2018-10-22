Eurorivali - Marsiglia, vinto il derby. Garcia fra Lazio e PSG

© foto di Matteo Gribaudi/Image Sport

Vinto il derby contro il Nizza, il Marsiglia si proietta a un doppio impegno già decisivo: la Lazio per andare avanti in Europa League e il Clasico contro il PSG. Una situazione che potrebbe fare gioco alla Lazio. Intanto la squadra ha dato segnali positivi, di ripresa dopo le difficoltà fra fine settembre e inizio ottobre. La partita dell'Allianz Riviera ha dimostrato come l'OM sia in grado di andare a segno anche quando il super attacco non riesce a sfondare. Decisivo Morgan Sanson, giocatore da tenere d'occhi oanche in ottica mercato.

Ultime cinque partite:

OM-Strasburgo 3-2 (Payet rig., Sanson, Germain)

Lille-OM 3-0 (Payet, Luiz Gustavo)

Apollon-OM 2-2 (Payet, Luiz Gustavo)

OM-Caen 2-0 (Mitroglou, Thauvin)

Nizza-OM 0-1 (Sanson)

Posizione in campionato: 3°