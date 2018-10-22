Eurorivali - Olympiacos, crisi infinita. Arriva pure il ko a Creta

© foto di Daniele Mascolo/PhotoViews

Pessimo momento per l'Olympiacos, chiamato a vincere a tutti i costi nella doppia sfida contro i lussemburghesi del Dudelange. Nell'ultimo turno è arrivato un clamoroso ko a Creta contro una squadra neopromossa che fino a ieri non aveva ancora vinto in campionato. L'ultima gioia risale a fine settembre ed è in una partita di Coppa. Nel frattempo in campionato si è perso clamorosamente terreno: il PAOK capolista ha sei punti di vantaggio. Preoccupante l'inconsistenza dell'attacco: il reparto fin qui ha garantito due gol in campionato e uno in Europa League (lo splendido colpo di testa di Guerrero contro il Milan).

Ultime cinque partite

Olympiacos-Levadiakos 1-0 (Manos)

Olympiacos-PAOK 0-1

Milan-Olympiacos 3-1 (Guerrero)

AEK-Olympiacos 1-1 (Fortounis)

OFI-Olympiacos 1-0

Posizione in campionato: 3°