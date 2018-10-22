Eurorivali - Plzen, perso il comando. L'ultima volta due campionati fa

© foto di Antonello Sammarco/Image Sport

L'ultimo turno ha tolto il primo posto ai campioni di Repubblica Ceca. Non succedeva dalla stagione 2016-17 quando il Plzen venne superato a quattro giornate dalla fine dallo Slavia Praga. Contro il Bohemians è arrivato un pareggio in rimonta col Bohemians, che fa scivoltare la squadra dietro proprio lo Slavia. A Madrid le speranze sarebbero minime, non fosse che il Real attuale sta vivendo una crisi senza precedenti.

Ultime cinque partite

Plzen-Sparta Praga 1-0 (Radakovic aut.)

Roma-Plzen 5-0

Plzen-Teplice 1-0 (Cermak)

Vyskov-Plzen 1-5 (Chory 4, Reznicek)

Bohemians-Plzen 2-2 (Schumacher aut., Prochazka)

Posizione in classifica: 2°