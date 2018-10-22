Eurorivali - Young Boys, come frenare e rimanere a +10 sulle inseguitrici

© foto di Matteo Gribaudi/Image Sport

Contunua a frenare lo Young Boys nel campionato svizzero. Nell'ultimo turno è arrivato uno spettacolare 3-3 a Zurigo. Un punto nelle ultime due partite, ma i campioni elvetici in carica se lo possono permettere. Il vantaggio sulla seconda in classifica è di 10 punti. C'è tempo e modo di preparare al meglio la Champions League dove non c'è nulla da perdere ma anche la volontà di non chiudere il girone a zero punti.

Ultime cinque partite

Young Boys-San Gallo 2-0 (Nsamé, Ngamaleu)

Thun-Young Boys 1-4 (Nsamé, Syulejmani rig., Aebischer, Assalé)

Juventus-Young Boys 3-0

Young Boys-Lucerna 2-3 (Hoarau, Nsamé)

Zurigo-Young Boys 3-3 (Hoarau rig., Ngamaleu, Hoarau)

Posizione in campionato: 1°