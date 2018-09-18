  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK  | RMC SPORT EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
La Giovane Italia
Europa

Garden of Eden. Hazard via dal Chelsea se Conte fosse rimasto

18.09.2018 13:41 di Luca Bargellini  Twitter:    articolo letto 3392 volte
© foto di Insidefoto/Image Sport

O lui o me. Si può riassumere così la situazione all'interno dello spogliatoio del Chelsea fra Antonio Conte ed Eden Hazard. A riportarlo è il Daily Telegraph che parla della ferma volontà dell'asso belga di lasciare i Blues e Stamford Bridge qualora l'ex tecnico della Juventus fosse rimasto alla guida del club londinese. Alla base della rottura fra Hazard e Conte ci sarebbero state le regole eccessivamente rigide, sia in campo che fuori, imposte dal manager italiano alla squadra. Eventualità, questa, scongiurata dal Chelsea con l'esonero di Conte e l'arrivo di Maurizio Sarri. Con l'ex Napoli il belga è letteralmente rifiorito con cinque gol nelle prime cinque giornate di Premier League.
