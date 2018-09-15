Mundo Deportivo celebra il 'Super sabato'. Senza menzione alla A

"Super sabato". Titola così in prima pagina l'edizione odierna di Mundo Deportivo, che si sofferma sui big match in programma per oggi. Nessuna menzione alla Serie A, il quotidiano catalano si concentra su Spagna e Inghilterra e, oltre agli impegni di Barcellona e Real Madrid, tra le partite più interessanti cita Atletico Madrid-Eibar, Valencia-Betis, Tottenham-Liverpool e Watford-Manchester United.