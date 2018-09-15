The Sun, il messaggio di Mou a Pogba: "Vuoi andar via? Dillo in faccia"

"Vuoi andare via? Dimmelo in faccia". E' questo il messaggio mandato da José Mourinho a Paul Pogba che trova spazio nell'apertura del tabloid inglese The Sun. Il centrocampista vuole lasciare il Manchester United, o così sembra da diverse settimane ormai tanto da essere fortemente accostato anche alla Juventus, e il suo allenatore gli ha mandato un messaggio ben preciso.